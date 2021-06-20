Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha Steals The Show In This Father's Day-Special Post. Sorry Raj Kundra And Viaan

Raj Kundra with his kids. (courtesy theshilpashetty)

We just can't get past how cute Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha looks in the actress' latest Instagram entry. On Father's Day, the actress shared an adorable picture of her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and daughter Samisha chilling in the pool together. She added in her caption: "Dearest Cookie (Raj Kundra's nickname), To the world you are just a father but to our family you are our world. Our children Viaan- Raj and Samisha are so fortunate to have you in their life. Thank you for being in our lives and being the bestest papa in the world." She added the hashtags #love, #happyfathersday, #gratitude, #unconditionallove, #happiness and #family to her post.

Replying to Shilpa Shetty's post, Raj Kundra wrote in the comments section: "Bas kar pagli rulayegi kya." See the post shared by Shilpa Shetty here:

Last year, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra made a surprise announcement on social media, in which they revealed the arrival of the latest addition to the Kundra family - a baby daughter named Samisha. "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house," read an excerpt from Shilpa's post.

Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. In terms of work, she is currently seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma. She will also be seen in Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash.