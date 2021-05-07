'Difficult 10 Days': Shilpa Shetty's Family Battling COVID, She's Negative

Shilpa Shetty's family members test COVID positive (Image courtesy: @theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty revealed today that almost her entire household has been infected by COVID and that it's been a tense few days. Shilpa, 45, tested negative but nearly everyone else in her family is battling the virus. Among those affected are her little daughter Samisha, son Viaan and husband Raj Kundra. Her mother Sunanda Shetty also tested positive as did Raj's parents. Two staff members have contracted COVID as well and are currently in a medical facility; Shilpa's family are all isolated at home, she announced in a post on social media. Everyone infected is recovering, she wrote.

"The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice," Shilpa Shetty wrote in her post. "Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace everyone is on the road to recovery."

"My tests came back negative," Shilpa Shetty added, thanking the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC for their help. She ended with a reminder to "mask up, sanitise, stay safe; and whether COVID positive or not, still stay positive mentally."

COVID has swept through the film and TV industry recently; actors Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor all recovered from the virus within the last two months. Over 40 crew members of Akshay film Ram Setu tested positive. Bigg Boss 14 alumna Nikki Tamboli lost her brother to the virus.

Shilpa Shetty, known for her work in films like Dhadkan and Rishtey, has two upcoming projects - Nikamma and Hungama 2.