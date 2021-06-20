Sara Ali Khan, In A Throwback Mood, Shares A Class Photograph. Can You Spot Her?

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Attention, folks! Sara Ali Khan shared one super cute throwback picture on her Instagram profile on Saturday. The aforementioned photograph happens to be from her school days. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, the actress asked fans to spot her in the frame. "Find Me," she captioned it. In case you are having a tough time spotting the Kedarnath star, we can help. Sara can be seen in the first row, sitting in the first place from the right. She looks supremely cute with her hair tied in plaits and with that priceless expression.

Take a look at the picture shared by the actress on her Instagram story:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena welcomed a second child (a baby boy) together in February. They are parents to Taimur (4). Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita are parents to a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.