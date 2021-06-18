'Take Me Back': Sara Ali Khan Looks Stunning In This Throwback Pool Pic

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan can be seen posing with her friends in two pictures

In one picture, she can be seen chilling in the swimming pool

The throwback pictures are from the actress' getaway with her friends

Actress Sara Ali Khan, on Thursday, revisited one of her recent vacations and dropped a bunch of throwback pictures from the getaway that she enjoyed with her friends. In the first picture, Sara Ali Khan and her friends can be seen creating the letters of 'LOVE' with their hand gestures. In another picture, the 25-year-old actress can be seen sitting on a rock. Another picture captures the stunning actress enjoying in a swimming pool. The picture captures Sara from behind. She also shared video clip that features her swimming in the pool. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sara wrote: "Love is in the air #throwback but also #takemeback." Many fans of the actress commented on her recent post. "Gorgeous," a fan wrote, while many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Sara Ali Khan's new post

Sara Ali Khan, who is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. She enjoys a great fan following and often sends the Internet into a tizzy with her posts. The actress is a true diva and proof of that is her Instagram feed.

Earlier this month, the actress gave us a glimpse of how she bonds with her bother Amrita Singh with an Instagram post. In the picture, Amrita Singh can be seen giving a head massage to Sara. The adorable picture did not need a caption.

the picture

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The actress will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. The film will also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles.