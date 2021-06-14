For Sara Ali Khan, A Lot Has Changed Since This Extreme Throwback. But One Thing Hasn't...

Sara Ali Khan shared this throwback. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan posted a throwback on Instagram

Sara also revealed how she spent her Sunday

She will next be seen in 'Atrangi Re'

Sara Ali Khan decided to spend her Sunday playing cards with her friends, a picture of which she shared on her Instagram story. An excited Sara also shared a photograph which happens to be a throwback from the time when she had not stepped into Bollywood. A few years later, Sara went through a drastic transformation. Oh, about the common factor in both the pictures - Sara can be seen playing cards. Smiling for the camera, Sara can be seen posing with cards in her hand in the picture. "Still playing cards," Sara captioned the post. She added, "Throwback."

See the pictures shared by Sara Ali Khan here:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan, a regular at the gym, has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast. She is frequently seen working out with Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit. Check out some of the videos here:

Here, Sara can be seen working out with actress Janhvi Kapoor:

The Simmba actress opened up about her weight loss and transformation journey during Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan a few years ago. During the show, Karan Johar played two clips featuring Sara Ali Khan from when she was studying in Columbia University. She weighed 96 kilos then. Speaking of which, Sara said: "I had PCOD. I still do and because of that I think I put on the amount of weight that I did."

Sara's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.