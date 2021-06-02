Sara Ali Khan Lights Up Instagram And How. Missing - Sara Ki Shayari

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Hello there, Sara Ali Khan. The 25-year-old actress returned to Instagram after a hiatus of a few weeks and she has something to say. Sara is a poet and is loved on social media for her "Sara Ki Shayari". But for her new post, she zeroed in on a quote attributed to civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. "Darkness cannot drive out darkness - only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate-only love can do that," she captioned her close-up shot. In the photo, Sara looks every bit chic in a graphic tee, accessorised with stacked up bracelets. As is ritual, Sara's new post received a whole lot of love from her Instafam, who posted the heart-eyed emojis.

Here's how Sara Ali Khan lit up Instagram:

Meanwhile, here are some of the times Sara Ali Khan shared glimpses of her poetic skills. On Mother's Day, she dedicated this post to Amrita Singh: "Baby Bear, Mumma Bear. We together are the perfect pair. My love for her will never compare. To any love or any care. And therefore today this hug I share."

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan is currently awaiting the release of Atrangi Re, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The release of the film was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The shooting schedule of the film wrapped in March. Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood with Kedarnath and has also featured in films such as Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1.