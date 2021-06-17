What Happened When Sara Ali Khan Met Saif And Kareena Kapoor's Baby Boy For The First Time

Sara with Saif and Kareena in Mumbai.

Sara Ali Khan, in a recent interview with News18, talked about her reaction on meeting her little brother - Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's newborn son for the first time. "He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted," Sara told News18. She added, "He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he's had a child in every decade of his life - his 20s, his 30s, his 40s and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood. This joy is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena's life and I couldn't be happier for them."

On February 21, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second child, also a baby boy. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif Ali Khan said in a statement. The couple are parents to 4-year-old Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in the year 2012. They have worked together in films such as Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan. They also shared screen space in the 2008 film Tashan, during the shooting of which they fell in love. Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan's kids with his ex-wife and actress Amrita Singh. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and the couple got divorced in 2004.

Saif Ali Khan's line-up of films includes Hunter, Bhoot Police, Adipurush and Bunty Aur Babli 2. He was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's controversial web-series Tandav. Kareena Kapoor's upcoming project is Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. She was last seen as a host of her talk show What Women Want Season 3.