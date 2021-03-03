Sharmila Tagore To Sara Ali Khan: Count The Pataudis In This Throwback Gem

Saba Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy sabapataudi)

We just chanced upon a million-dollar throwback picture of the Pataudis, that features Sharmila Tagore, along with daughters Soha, Saba. The picture, which happens to be from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's wedding ceremony, also features Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim ( Saif's kids with his ex-wife and actress Amrita Singh). Sharing the picture perfect moment on Instagram, Saba Ali Khan wrote in her caption: "Remembrance...Bhai's wedding." She added the hashtags #throwbackmemories, #wednesdaymood, #family, #occasion, #love, #lots and #goodtimes to her post. For her wedding day, Kareena Kapoor wore the same outfit that her mother-in-law picked for her big day.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 after dating for some years. They announced their second pregnancy last August. They are co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan and Tashan. The actress announced her pregnancy memoir titled The Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnancy Bible, on her son Taimur's fourth birthday in December last year. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a son on February 21. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married Sharmila Tagore in 1969. The couple welcomed son, actor Saif Ali Khan, in 1970, daughter Saba, who is now a jewellery designer, in 1976 and actress-author Soha Ali Khan in 1978. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi died after battling a lung infection at the age of 70 in 2011. Their daughter Saba Ali Khan frequently shares throwbacks featuring the couple.