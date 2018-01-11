What Nepotism? Ekta Kapoor's Niece Says She Was Rejected Several Times

The nepotism debate is here to stay. Ekta Kapoor's niece Anchal Sharma is making her acting debut in upcoming web-series Haq Se, which is produced by Ekta's ALTBalaji. At an event to launch the trailer of Haq Se, Anchal was asked if getting a role in Ekta's show an 'easy ride for her,' which made her a 'little uncomfortable,' reports news agency IANS. "See, Ekta always encouraged new talents, so I just cannot walk into her office and say that I want to act. I had to go through a process of audition. Of course, she is an inspiration for me but I auditioned for several other projects of ALTBalaji but I was not accepted. So I think it is an honour for me that she believed in me to play the character," Anchal told media persons, reports IANS.
Ekta Kapoor has ruled the television industry with her K-soaps like Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasam Se and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, for years. Several artistes such as Smriti Irani, Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, Mouni Roy and Sakshi Tanwar among others became bona fide celebrities after starring in the shows she produced.
Haq Se stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Surveen Chawla in lead roles.