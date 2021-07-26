What Milind Soman Does 'When Everything Looks Upside Down'

Milind Soman in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: milindrunning )

Actor, fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, on Monday, treated his fans to a brand new video of himself. Along with the video, he also shared a life mantra with his Instafam. As always, Milind can be seen exercising shirtless in the video. This time, Milind Soman can be seen acing a perfect handstand in the video. As the video begins, he can be seen in the handstand position and just after a few seconds, the actor stands up and faces the camera. In the caption, Milind Soman shared a mantra and asked his Instafam to just "breathe, even when everything looks upside down."

The 55-year-old actor's video received scores of comments from his fans. In the comments section of the post, a fan asked if Milind, who is a fitness enthusiast, enjoys "delicacies" like "biryani and ice cream." The Instagram user wrote: "Do u ever eat delicacies of life biryanis ice-creams n all." Milind Soman replied to the comment and wrote: "Yes, often." Many other fans dropped fire emojis in the comments section of Milind Soman's post.

Take a look at Milind Soman's aforementioned post here:

Milind Soman is known for setting fitness goals with pictures and videos from his workouts.

Here are some fitness related posts from Milind Soman's Instagram feed:

In terms of work, Milind Soman was last seen in the web-based show Paurashpur. He has also featured in films like 16 December, Bajirao Mastani and Say Salaam India. He will soon be seen judging the TV reality show Supermodel Of The Year 2.