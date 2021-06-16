The Exercise That Takes Milind Soman Just 60 Seconds

Milind Soman shared this picture.(Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Highlights Milind Soman shared a new picture and a video on Instagram

He can be seen posing shirtless in the picture

The video features him doing push-ups

Actor Milind Soman, on Wednesday, treated his fans to a brand new shirtless picture of himself. Along with the picture, he posted a video which features him doing push-ups. The 55-year-old fitness enthusiast complemented the Instagram post with a note, in which he shared a fitness mantra with his fans. Highlighting "the basics" of staying fit, Milid Soman shared that he tries to spare at least one minute to do push-ups every day, even when he has "no time in the entire day to exercise." He wrote: "Never forget the basics. Even when I say I have no time in the entire day to exercise, I can still spare a minute! And most times that's all I need, how many in 60secs?"

Giving a fitness tip to his Instafam, he suggested that the least one can do to stay fit is "increase the number of push-ups in a minute." Milind wrote: "No excuses of no time, no space, no equipment, being able to move your own body weight is good enough. Just keep trying to increase the number of push-ups in a minute. It's a good goal to start with, and a great goal to finish with." At the end of the caption, he revealed that his wife Ankita Konwar turned photographer for his picture and video.

Check out Milind Soman's new Instagram post here:

Milind Soman is a true fitness enthusiast and proof of that is his Instagram feed. Last week, we saw the model-actor setting a new fitness goal as he used deck railing for working out. "Whenever, wherever! Opportunities to have fun are endless and everywhere," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the video here:

Milind Soman is also a marathon runner. Recently, he shared a throwback picture of himself and Ankita Konwar running.

In terms of work, Milind Soman was last seen in the web series Paurashpur. He has also featured in films like 16 December, Bajirao Mastani and Say Salaam India.