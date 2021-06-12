For Milind Soman, 'Opportunities To Have Fun Are Everywhere.' Here's Proof

Milind Soman in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: milindrunning)

Ask Milind Soman to workout using deck railing. He will do it very easily, because he's Milind Soman. On Saturday, the model-actor posted a video of himself that doesn't look unusual in the beginning. But as you continue to watch the clip, you can see Milind Soman setting a new fitness goal using deck railing. For him, it's just an "opportunity to have fun." In the clip, Milind's wife Ankita Konwar asks him while recording his video: "Hey, what you doing?" He casually replies: "Nothing, just enjoying the weather," which BTW looks pretty amazing in the clip, while maintaining balance on what appears to be the railing of a balcony.

Sharing the video, Milind Soman wrote: "Whenever, wherever! Opportunities to have fun are endless and everywhere."

Milind Soman is a true fitness enthusiast. He is also a marathon runner. Recently, he posted a picture of himself running with his wife Ankita and wrote what "happiness" means to him. "Happiness is doing the things you love, together. Well, that's for me, and happiness is a lot of things to a lot of people. I think that the key to real and lasting happiness is to always keep doing the thing you love doing, whether it brings anything else with it or not, like fame or money or 'success', even if you struggle and are not that good at it! Even if you have to fight to find the time and space to do it, even if you have to do it in secret... if you love it, never let go of it," his caption read.

Milind Soman was last seen in web-series Paurashpur. He is best-known for featuring in the music video Made In India. He has also starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani.