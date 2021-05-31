Milind Soman, "Running In The Rain," Is Waiting To Hit This Milestone

Milind Soman, 'Running In The Rain,' Is Waiting To Hit This Milestone

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy milindrunning)

Milind Soman, in his "Monday Motivation" post, shared what his next goal is. The actor shared a picture of himself running in the rain. He revealed in his caption that the photograph has been clicked by his wife Ankita Konwar, who is also a marathon runner. The model-turned-actor has been running 6kms every day and is waiting to "hit the highway for a hundred." He captioned the post: "Runnin' in the rain! Been running short 6km runs every day in these beautiful hills outside Mumbai, waiting to hit the highway for a hundred, don't know when." He asked his Instafam:"What are you waiting for most of all?" He added the hashtags #mondaymotivation and #health to his post.

For the marathon, Milind Soman has been working (out) every day without a fail. The actor often shares the kind of exercise drills he does to keep himself fit.

Milind Soman also shared what he eats in a day. Veggies and fruits seem to be a staple for him, as seen in these posts:

Milind Soman had tested positive for COVID-19 in March. In one of his posts, Milind had written: "Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom." He tested negative last month.

Milind Soman, who became a household name after featuring in the video Made In India, is a supermodel, a marathon runner and now an author. He was last seen in the web-series Paurashpur. He has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others. He also featured in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please!

