How To Be Milind Soman - Just 'Keep It Moving'

Milind Soman, a man synonymous with fitness, never misses his workout, even in the wild. The model-turned-actor often shares videos pertaining to fitness on social media. He added another one to his collection. The Instagram Reel begins with the actor flashing a bright grin. He can be seen working out with a wooden club in the video as the song Feel So Close by Calvin Harris plays in the backdrop. He captioned the video: "Keep it moving people." Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar, who often acts as his plus one during his workout rituals, commented: "That smile" on the post. The post was filled up with heart emojis in the comments.

Fitness is a way of life for Milind Soman. A few days ago, he shared this post and he wrote: "So much discussion on fitness nowadays! Fitness to me has always been more than six packs and biceps. Fitness starts and ends in the mind, which is the weakest part of most of us, and the body follows where the mind leads. Sometimes to great heights, sometimes to destruction, the choice is mine."

Milind Soman had tested positive for COVID-19 in March. In one of his posts, Milind had written: "Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom." He tested negative in April. The actor, who became a household name after featuring in the video Made In India, is a supermodel, a marathon runner and now an author. He was last seen in the web-series Paurashpur. He has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others. He also featured in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please!