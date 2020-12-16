What Lata Mangeshkar's Father Said When She First Sang On Radio 79 Years Ago

Lata Mangeshkar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: lata_mangeshkar )

Did you know music legend Lata Mangeshkar sang on radio for the first time on December 16, 1941? Yes, it's true. The Nightingale of Bollywood, who often shares memories from her work and childhood diaries on her Twitter handle, remembered singing Natyageet for her first performance on radio on Wednesday. Lata Mangeshkar, 91, also recalled what her father, renowned classical singer and theatre actor Deenanath Mangeshkar, said about her performance. "Aaj se 79 saal pehle 16 December 1941 ko maine Radio par pehli baar gaaya. Maine 2 Natyageet gaaye the. Jab mere Pitaji ne woh sune tab wo bahut khush hue, unhone meri maa se kaha ki Lata ko aaj radio pe sunke mujhe bahut khushi hui, ab mujhe kisi baat ki chinta nahi. (79 years ago, on December 16, 1941, I sang on radio for the first time. I sang two Natyageet. When my father heard my songs, he was very happy. He told my mother, 'Today, listening to Lata's songs on radio made me very happy. Now I have no worries'," the veteran singer tweeted.

Aaj se 79 saal pehle 16 December 1941 ko maine Radio par pehli baar gaaya.Maine 2 natyageet gaaye the.Jab mere Pitaji ne wo sune tab wo bahut khush hue, unhone meri maa se kaha ki Lata ko aaj radio pe sunke mujhe bahut khushi hui,ab mujhe kisi baat ki chinta nahi. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 16, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar's father died in 1942. The oldest of five siblings, Lata Mangeshkar then shouldered the financial responsibility of the family and became a professional singer. Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break in Bollywood with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, she rose to popularity for singing the track Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal (1949).

Lata Mangeshkar's sisters Asha, Meena and Usha are also singers. Their brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar is an Indian music director.

Lata Mangeshkar has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. She has also been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.