On Lata Mangeshkar's 91st Birthday, Sister Asha Bhosle Shares Childhood Memory

On legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's birthday, her sister, playback singer Asha Bhosle, shared a beautiful childhood memory on Monday. Lata Mangeshkar, who is called the Nightingale of India, turned 91 today. On the occasion, Asha Bhosle flipped through their childhood album and shared a black and white picture of themselves that also features the veteran singer's other two sisters - Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar. In the blast from the past, Lata Mangeshkar can be seen sitting in a chair on the left. "Birthday greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days through this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind herm" wrote Asha Bhosle in the caption.

Birthday Greetings to Lata Didi who is 91 today. Remembering our childhood days thru this picture where Didi can be seen seated left and Meena Tai and I are seen standing behind her. pic.twitter.com/bQqCT2ua0l — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 28, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar took to singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar 1942. He was a classical singer and theatre actor. In Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal (1949) became her first major hit. Lata Mangeshkar has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. She has also been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.

Last year in November, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after she complained of breathing difficulty. She was discharged from the hospital in December.