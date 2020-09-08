Asha Bhosle Is 87 Today But Feels 40. How Lata Mangeshkar Wished Her

Asha Bhosle shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ashabhosle)

Highlights "Like me, I hope you all feel positive about life," tweeted Asha Bhosle

Her sister, singer Lata Mangeshkar, also wished her on social media

A special greeting also came from AR Rahman on social media

Singer Asha Bhosle may be growing old but she is forever young at heart. The evergreen playback singer turned 87 on Tuesday but she still "feels" like she's 40. Isn't that awesome? On her birthday, Asha Bhosle shared a photograph of herself and also thanked her fans for all the wishes. "I've completed my 87th and stepped into my 88th but I feel 40! Like me, I hope you all feel positive about life. Keep smiling and my advise is to please be that positive person for all around you - spread the happiness," she tweeted and added: "Thank you so much for all your wishes."

Check out Asha Bhosle's post here:

I've completed my 87th and stepped into my 88th but I feel 40! Like me I hope you all feel positive about life. Keep smiling and my advise is to pls be that positive person for all around you - spread the happiness. Thank you so much for all your wishes pic.twitter.com/BOqQ9HvCrF — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 8, 2020

On her sister's birthday, veteran singer and legend Lata Mangeshkar shared a sweet wish for her on social media. She posted a throwback photo of herself and Asha Bhosle and wrote: "Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka janamdin hai. Asha apne aap mein ek bahut badi gayika hai. Uska naam saari duniyaa jaanti hain. Main usko aashirwad deti hun ki wo aise hi gaati rahe aur hamesha khush rahe (Greetings. Today is my younger sister Asha Bhosle's birthday. Asha is a renowned singer and the world knows her. I give her blessings that she keeps singing and always stay happy)."

Actress Shraddha Kapoor also wished her grand aajis Asha Bhosle and Meena Khadikar, who celebrated her birthday on Monday, on social media. "Double birthday love," she captioned her post.

To wish the "queen of Indian pop," singer AR Rahman shared this post:

Asha Bhosle has done playback singing for over a thousand Bollywood movies. She started her career in 1943 and is best known for singing songs such as Yeh Mera Dil (Don, 1978), Hone Lagi Hain Raat (Naina, 1973), Piya Tu Ab To Aaja (Caravan 1971), Parde Mein Rehne Do (Shikar 1968) and Dil Cheez Kya Hai (Umrao Jaan, 1981), among many others.