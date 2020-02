Lata Mangeshkar And Asha Bhosle In A Rare Throwback Pic Shared By Amitabh Bachchan

A throwback picture of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan made the best use of 'Throwback Tuesday' and shared a million-dollar throwback picture of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar along with her sister Asha Bhosle. The picture happens to be a throwback picture from the sister duo's childhood days. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Big B wrote: "Lata ji aur Asha ji ke bachpan ka chitra. Aaj Lata ji ke tweet mein padha kaise unhone apne guruon ko yaad kiya aur achaanak ye chitra mujhe mil gaya. (I read how Lata ji was remembering her gurus in her tweet earlier today, and suddenly I chanced upon this photograph of her). Telepathy!"

T 3438 - ! telepathy !! pic.twitter.com/8YLcIPjHRR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 11, 2020

On Tuesday, Lata Mangeshkar remembered her gurus poet Pandit Narendra Sharma aur her spiritual guru Pandit Jammu Maharaj and she tweeted, "Aaj mere pita samaan kavi Pandit Narendra Sharma ji aur mere aadhyatmik guru ji Pandit Jammu Maharaj ji in dono ki punyatithi hai. Maine unse jeevan mein babut kuch sikha hai. Main in dono mahan vibhutiyon ko koti koti pranam karti hun."

Aaj mere pita samaan kavi Pandit Narendra Sharma ji aur mere aadhyatmik guru ji Pandit Jammu Maharaj ji in dono ki punyatithi hai. Maine unse jeevan mein babut kuch sikha hai. Main in dono mahan vibhutiyon ko koti koti pranam karti hun. https://t.co/v6KHxRAxXt — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 11, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar returned home in December last year, after being admitted at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for almost a month. The 90-year-old singer was admitted to the Mumbai hospital's intensive care unit in November, after she complained of difficulty in breathing.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 thriller film Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The actor has films like Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi and the sports drama Jhund, in the pipeline.