Kartik Aaryan's FIFA World Cup Final Experience Summed Up: 'Bucket List To The Infinity'

Kartik Aaryan in a still from the video. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 might be over but the craze around it isn't. Just like many celebrities from around the world who are sharing their iconic, once-in-a-lifetime and epic moments from the nerve-wracking final where Argentina defeated France, Kartik Aaryan has also been updating his Instagram profile with glimpses of his tour to Qatar. The actor, who has now ticked off watching FIFA World Cup live from his bucket list, posted a montage that comprises videos showing an excited Kartik taking a flight to Doha. He looks beyond happy after witnessing the “greatest FIFA final match ever in the history of football.” Kartik, who captured every moment from his hotel to the Lusail stadium, has beautifully presented them in a collage. He is seen screaming with joy and celebrating Argentina, as well as Lionel Messi's victory.

Kartik Aaryan, in the caption, wrote, “PURE GOOSEBUMPS. Can't explain what we experienced last night! Bucket list to the infinity. Still can't believe that we witnessed the Greatest FIFA final match ever in the history of football. The electrifying energy, the vibe of the stadium, of 90,000 people together. Watching Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe yesterday in real was unreal. Football at its best…#FIFAWorldCup2022.”

See the actor's post here:

After Argentina's mind-blowing victory over France, Kartik Aaryan has given Lionel Messi the title of “Shehzada.”

Kartik Aaryan, on Sunday, shared a clip from the FIFA finals. He was rooting for France. In the caption, he wrote, “Bucket list (ticked off). Go France (red heart icons). #FIFAWorldCupFinals.”

Fans were in for a treat when Kartik Aaryan flew to Qatar for the iconic game. He was continuously sharing snippets from his trip. Here, Kartik is revealing his “Sunday evening plan” in style. He is seen showing off the FIFA final match tickets.

A lot of celebrities from Bollywood jetted off to Qatar for the FIFA final match. Among them were Deepika Padukone, who became the first Indian to unveil a FIFA World Cup trophy, Ranveer Singh, Mammootty, Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Aayush Sharma, Farah Khan and Nora Fatehi.