What Kartik Aaryan Said About Deleting Video After Being Accused Of Promoting Domestic Violence

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who has become a content creator on Instagram during lockdown, frequently shares videos with his sister and mother on the application. Kartik recently deleted one of his lockdown videos, featuring his sister Kritika Tiwari, after it received flak from a section of the Internet who thought the video was promoting domestic abuse. In a recent interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, the actor sort of justified the reason behind uploading the video and said, "Things sometimes blown out of proportion." Kartik said during the interview: "It was said that it promoted domestic violence. Think about it, if that had been the case, don't you think my sister would have objected? Or my mom? They watched it before we uploaded it. Things are sometimes blown out of proportion as well. After I deleted the video, many people asked me why did I delete it? There are two sides to everything. You just have to go along. But I am not promoting anything."

Speaking of his decision to delete the video, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor said, "I know it hurt some people's sentiments, that's why I deleted it. If someone was even slightly hurt by it, I should just delete it and not get into it. I wouldn't really care about it."

Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon, the Love Aaj Kal actor posted a selfie and he accompanied it with a not-so-subtle caption, with reference to his deleted post. "Felt cute won't delete later," wrote Kartik.

The now-deleted video also received flak from singer Sona Mohapatra and filmmaker Onir. "This guy has become a youth idol by consistently, staring in misogynistic films and is happy to extend it to his disgusting lockdown video," tweeted Sona Mohapatra. This is the aforementioned video:

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan'sPyaar Ka Punchnama and has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

In 2019, the actor starred in Luka Chuppi, co-starring Kriti Sanon, and Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. He was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. He has also signed the second installment of the 2008 film Dostana, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya Lalwani.