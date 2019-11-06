Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan's Rape Dialogue To Be Edited Out, Says Report

Kartik Aaryan in a still from Pati Patni Aur Woh (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Highlights The makers "got carried away", said a source "The offensive monologue will be edited out," the source added Twitter had lashed out at Kartik's film citing the controversial dialogue

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh, released on Monday, turned out to be exactly what actress Bhumi Pednekar had said the film will not be about. "It's not a sexist film," she had told news agency IANS in an interview but when the trailer released, the makers were strongly criticised, particularly for a dialogue spoken by Kartik Aaryan, in which he can be seen joking about marital rape. Twitter lashed out at Kartik Aaryan's film citing the controversial dialogue and pointed out that such an attempt at pointless humour is beyond tolerance. Now, a Bollywood Hungama report cites a source close to the production to state that the makers "got carried away" while assigning a monologue to Kartik Aaryan and have now decided to exclude the controversial dialogue from the final cut of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

"Since Kartik Aaryan's monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama was a hit, they thought of doing another one this time and got carried away. The offensive monologue will be edited out of the film," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying. Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and shot to the pinnacle of fame with a 12-minute monologue, which still continues to be a popular reference.

Meanwhile, here's the much criticised Pati Patni Aur Woh dialogue, spoken by Chintu Tyagi (Kartik Aaryan's character) in the trailer: "Biwi se sex maang lein, toh hum bhikaari. Biwi ko sex mana kar dein, toh hum atyachaari aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke uss se sex haasil kar lein na toh balaatkaari bhi hum hain."

Earlier, actress Bhumi Pednekar, who plays Kartik's onscreen wife in the movie, had said that Pati Patni Aur Woh is a film on "gender empowerment": "When I read the script, all the doubts that I had simply vanished. This is not frivolous... The story is very empowering to both genders. I think that the makers made sure that this does not turn into a sexist, baseless film. I do not think anyone who is part of this film, including us actors, belong to that school. We were extremely conscious of the fact that we do not end up making it into a sexist comment... This is a subject that could have gone wrong easily. But they (the makers) have been sensitive and careful. I have to say it is a big achievement," reported IANS.

The upcoming Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name and same theme of adultery with Kartik Aaryan as the 'pati', Bhumi Pednekar playing the 'patni' and Ananya Panday featuring as the 'woh'. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to hit screens on December 6.

