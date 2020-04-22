Kartik Aaryan Deletes Lockdown Video After Being Accused Of Trivialising Domestic Violence

Kartik Aaryan in a still from his deleted video (courtesy KartikAaryanHQ)

Kartik Aaryan, who was criticised in the past for a viral, misogynistic film dialogue, found himself in a similar situation recently. The 29-year-old actor recently deleted an Instagram video after a section of the Internet called him out for appearing to promote domestic abuse. In the video, which was intended to be just a regular hilarious lockdown video, Kartik can be seen disciplining his sister Kritika Tiwari for failing to make a delicious roti. Kartik's video was meant to be entertainment for his followers during the lockdown, a time when a steep rise in domestic abuse against women is being reported. The National Commission for Women (NCW) launched a WhatsApp number - 7217735372 - earlier this month to report cases of domestic violence. The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to deliberate on measures to curb abuse and crime against women during the coronavirus lockdown.

This is the now-deleted video, which irked netizens which is still available on some fan-club profiles.

Those who slammed Kartik for posting the now-deleted video includes singer Sona Mohapatra and filmmaker Onir. "This guy has become a youth idol by consistently, staring in misogynistic films and is happy to extend it to his disgusting lockdown video," tweeted Sona while an angry netizen added: "Someone should file a case against Kartik Aaryan for promoting domestic violence."

This guy has become a youth idol by consistently ing in misogynistic films &is happy 2extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video. DV in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their https://t.co/EF3ixCUdY6 this out #India.He influences many more millions than Tangoli https://t.co/g6dyLFvnEf — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 21, 2020

Idiotic .. someone should tell him since he is too dumb to understand that a lot of responsible Film industry members have put out a message against domestic violence and this is NOT FUNNY . But then who are we taking to ... — Onir (@IamOnir) April 21, 2020

Someone should file a case against Kartik Aaryan for promoting domestic violence. — Ganesh (@ganeshmantra) April 21, 2020

Acting in misogynistic films is one thing, bhai ye ab khud ese scripting aur directing bhi kar rahe hain?

https://t.co/pyLb52UUKr — RJ Ira (@irationalised) April 20, 2020

From misogynistic movies to domestic violence comedy.. kartik aryan is such a germ gem.. — Anakha (@AnnuT2003) April 20, 2020

Last year, Kartik Aaryan was condemned for speaking a controversial dialogue, in which he joked about marital rape in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Netizens had schooled the makers of Kartik's film citing the controversial dialogue and pointing out that such an attempt at pointless humour is beyond tolerance. However, the controversial dialogue, which made it to the trailer, was edited out in the final cut.