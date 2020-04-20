'Utho, Nahao, Pito, So Jao': Kartik Aaryan Sums Up His 'Quarantine Life' In This ROFL Clip

Kartik with his sister Kritika. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan )

Kartik Aaryan never misses a chance to entertain his fans on social media. However, going by his latest post, it appears that his sister Kritika Tiwari has also joined him to become his partner in crime. The reason we are saying this is because, on Monday, the actor shared a goofy video on Instagram, in which he and Kritika can be seen taking the fake string challenge that has been trending on TikTok for quite some time. Kartik used the prank video to hilariously sum up his "quarantine life." In the clip, Kartik and his sister can be seen mimicking the motions of pulling the fake string through Kartik's ears when Kritika distracts him and then slaps him across the face. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote this epic caption: "Subah utho, nahao, pito, so jao. #QuarantineLife."

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Kartik Aaryan came up with a brilliant idea to keep himself busy during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor is producing a show called Koki Poochega, in which he interacts with coronavirus survivors, as well as healthcare professionals, who are risking their lives to save others from COVID-19. In case you haven't seen any episode of Koki Poochega yet, take a look now:

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has featured in several films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, in which he shared screen space with Sara Ali Khan.