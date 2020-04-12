Koki Poochega: Kartik Aaryan Starts New Series With India's Coronavirus Survivor

Kartik Aaryan with Sumiti Singh. (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who has been actively spreading awareness regarding the coronavirus outbreak in the country, has come up with a new series for his Youtube channel - Koki Poochega. In this format, Kartik will be seen interviewing the coronavirus survivors and the real-life heroes of COVID-19 including doctors, policemen, social workers and people who have fought and survived the fatal virus. On Saturday, Kartik shared a snippet of his first episode of the series featuring Sumiti Singh, one of the first survivors of coronavirus in the country. In the sneak peek, Kartik and Sumiti can be seen having a conversation regarding her fight with the virus over a skype call. Referring to Jimmy Sheirgill's character from the 2003 comedy drama Munnabhai MBBS, Kartik asks Sumiti that though she has taken all the precautions, how did she fall prey to the virus, to which Sumiti says, she knows exactly how Jimmy Shiergill would have felt in the movie. Kartik shared the video on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Koki Poochega episode 1 - Sumiti Singh, one of India's first Covid-19 survivors." Take a look:

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has been actively urging people to take precautions so as to not fall prey to the virus. A few days back, Kartik Aaryan shared a video, in which he can be seen rapping with some background music. In this quirky video, the actor shared some dos and don'ts to be followed during this time of coronavirus pandemic. He started the video with "Party mat karo na. Travel mat karo na. Logon ko mat milo na. (Don't party. Don't travel. Don't meet people)." The Luka Chuppi actor captioned his new video, "Jab tak ghar nahi baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga! (I will keep reminding until you sit at home)." Kartik Aaryan accompanied his video with the hashtags "Corona stop karo na" and "Corona rap karo na." Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan shot to fame after his monologue in the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama with which he made his acting debut. He recorded another video in the same style at home and shared it on Instagram. Here's the video we're talking about:

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, in which he shared screen space with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film will also features Tabu and Kiara Advani.