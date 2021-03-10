What Janhvi Kapoor Did After Her Staff Member Pushed A Fan Trying To Take Selfie

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor is trending big time and for all the right reasons. Recently, a video surfaced on social media, in which the actress was seen making her way out of the Mumbai airport, after she returned from Chandigarh, where she was shooting for her upcoming project Good Luck Jerry. In the video, Janhvi can be seen walking towards her car, when a fan tried to take a selfie with the actress. However, a member of Janhvi's staff pushed the fan's phone away. A few seconds later, the actress walked back to her fan, posed for a selfie while maintaining social distancing. The video, shared by several fan pages, is trending big time on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently busy with the promotions of her film Roohi, was in Chandigarh for her 24th birthday. She celebrated her birthday on the sets of Good Luck Jerry. The Dhadak actress posted pictures from her birthday festivities.

Janhvi Kapoor is late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter. Her sister Khushi Kapoor is also an aspiring actress and she studies at the New York Film Academy.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which released on streaming platform Netflix last year. The film opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. Janhvi Kapoor stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak. She was also a part of Netflix's Ghost Stories. The actress' line-up of film includes horror comedy Roohi, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.