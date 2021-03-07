Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday Celebrations With Dad Boney Kapoor And Others

Janhvi Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Highlights Janhvi shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations on Sunday

She captioned the pictures with adorable icons

Janhvi Kapoor turned 24 on Saturday

Janhvi Kapoor, who turned 24 on Saturday, shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations on her Instagram feed the next day. The actress, who awaits the release of her upcoming film Roohi, posted some pictures of herself celebrating her special day with her father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, her friends and some crew members on the sets of her film. In one of the pictures, Janhvi, sporting a white sweatshirt and matching trousers, can be seen posing with her birthday cakes, while in another, her face smeared with cake stole the spotlight. Sharing the photos, Janhvi Kapoor captioned them with adorable icons. Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, will release in theatres this Friday.

On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday yesterday, her sister Khushi shared a photo and a million-dollar throwback video of the actress from her childhood. "Happy birthday to my everything. I love you always," she captioned her birthday post for Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Dharma Productions' Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. She entered into the Entertainment industry with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak, a Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat. She co-starred with Ishaan Khatter in the film. Her next project was Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories, where she featured the Zoya Akhtar-directed segment.

Apart from Roohi, the actress has Good Luck Jerry, Karan Johar-directed Takht and Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 lined up. Good Luck Jerry is written by Pankaj Matta and is being directed by Sidharth Sengupta.