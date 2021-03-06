Birthday Girl Janhvi Kapoor Is The Definition Of Cute In This Throwback Video Shared By Sister Khushi

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy khushi05k)

Highlights Janhvi celebrates her 24th birthday today

Khushi posted a throwback video and a picture collage

"I love you always," wrote Khushi

Happy birthday, Janhvi Kapoor. As the actress celebrates her 24th birthday, her friends, family members and fans wished her on social media. An extra special wish arrived from her sister Khushi Kapoor. On Saturday, Khushi posted a super cute picture collage with the birthday girl and she wrote: "Happy birthday to my everything. I love you always." Wait, it gets better. Khushi also posted an adorable throwback video from Janhvi's childhood days, in which the actress can be seen dancing with all her heart. Janhvi's uncle Sanjay Kapoor dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's birthday greeting here:

Janhvi and Khushi frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Remember the pictures from their Diwali album, also featuring dad Boney Kapoor?

Here are some more posts of the sisters together:

Janhvi Kapoor is late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter. Her sister Khushi Kapoor is also an aspiring actress and she studies at the New York Film Academy.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which released on streaming platform Netflix last year. The film opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. Janhvi Kapoor stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak. She was also a part of Netflix's Ghost Stories. The actress' line-up of film includes horror comedy Roohi , opposite Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.