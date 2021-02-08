What Jaaved Jaaferi Said About Son Meezaan's Rumoured Relationship With Navya Naveli Nanda

A fan-club photo of Meezaan and Navya Naveli Nanda. (courtesy naavyananda)

Jaaved Jaaferi, in a recent interview with Times Of India, denied that his son Meezaan Jaaferi is dating Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and said that they are "good friend." The actor told Times Of India, "People want content. Being good friends with somebody is considered to be something else always. These children have grown up together, my daughter (Alaviaa Jaaferi) and Navya have been friends since school. They have a common group of friends." He added, "Even Sara Ali Khan and Meezaan were in the same school. They used to come home, hang around till 3 am. It is convenient to link them up as they are always together."

Meezaan Jaaferi, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror a few years ago, stated that he and Navya Nanda are "good friends". He said, "We're from the same friends' circle. She's my sister's bestie and a really good friend. I'm not in any relationship with anyone." Meezaan was referring to his sister Alaviaa Jaaferi, who is one of Navya's closest friends. Navya often features on Alaviaa's Instagram posts.

Meezaan Jaaferi made his Bollywood debut with the film Malaal, which also starred Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal. He will also feature in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 also starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash.

Navya Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda, started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, just a week after graduating from New York's Fordham University last year. She even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018.