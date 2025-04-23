A Week After Jaaved Jaaferi's X Account Was Hacked, Hacker Tweets, "DM Me Here To Give Your Account Back"

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi's X account was hacked earlier this month. The cybercriminal, who took over the account, shared a post on the actor's page on Tuesday.

He wrote, "Jaaved Jaaferi, DM [direct message] me here to give your account back."

Jaaved Jaaferi dm me here to give your account back. — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) April 22, 2025

Earlier, Jaaved Jaaferi alerted his fans about the "hacked" X handle in a post on Instagram.

The actor shared screenshots showing how he was unable to access his X page. The attached image showed an error that Jaaved was getting as he tried to log in.

The text on the screen read: "Sorry, we could not find your account."

Jaaved wrote in the caption, "So my X account (@jaavedjaaferi) has been hacked. I sincerely request those that are following me on Twitter to complain to X about."

Referring to the popular song Sadda Haq from Rockstar, the actor added, "Saada Hack... Aetthe Rakh!! Thank you."

This event fits with the troubling trend of celebrities' social media accounts being compromised.

Earlier this month, singer Shreya Ghoshal finally regained control of her X account after it was compromised nearly two months ago.

She shared a video on X claiming that her account, which was hacked in February, is now back in her hands.

I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often..

Yes my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after lot of struggles in establishing a proper communication. All is well!! Now I am here.



Also, there are… pic.twitter.com/jdgTUjWAui — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 6, 2025

Comedian Tanmay Bhat, lyricist Javed Akhtar, actor Swara Bhasker and Arjun Rampal are some of the other celebrities whose X accounts recently became targets of cybercrime.

Coming back to Jaaved Jaaferi, the actor was last seen in Avinash Das' Inn Galiyon Mein. The romantic drama featured Vivaan Shah and Avantika Dassani in the lead roles.

Jaaved will next be seen in Dhamaal 4, alongside Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi. The film is directed by Indra Kumar. The release date of the project is yet to be announced.