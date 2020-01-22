What Happened When Richa Chadha Gave Out Free Hugs To Strangers On The Streets Of Mumbai

Richa Chadha in a still from the video. (courtesy therichachadha )

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha made the best use of National Hug Day (January 21) and decided to give out free hugs to strangers on the streets of Mumbai. The 33-year-old actress shared her experience with her fans in the form of an Instagram video. The actress, in her post revealed that she took a lift from a fan on a scooter. She also stated that she would love to do this every year. "Set out to share some love because there's so much hate in world. Like Martin Luther King said, 'Darkness cannot be driven out by darkness, only light can do that ...' I hugged strangers and it was magic," read an excerpt from Richa Chadha's post.

She added, "Kako you see in the red saree, not only hugged me, she kissed me, and then proceeded to kiss my friend (the reason her phone shook) who was helping. Made people hug each other too... You see love is contagious. Now I wanna do this every year. Maybe next year you can join me. Smile, spread love and pyaar bantte chalo."

Richa Chadha's boyfriend Ali Fazal commented on her post: "This is the sweetest thing you could've ever done. I am so proud of you my love."

On the professional front, Richa Chadha has a busy line-up of films. She will next be seen in Panga, co-staring Kangana Ranaut. The actress also has Ghoomketu, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Shakeela in the pipeline. She also featured in the Amazon Original series Inside Edge and One Mic Stand.