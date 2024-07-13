What Happened When Mrunal Thakur Tried Recreating Vicky's Kaushal Tauba Tauba Hook Step

Mrunal Thakur in a still from the video.(courtesy: mrunalthakur)

Mrunal Thakur joined the long list of celebrities that tried recreating Vicky Kaushal's viral Tauba Tauba hook step. Mrunal, on her Instagram stories, on Saturday, shared a video, where she is trying to recreate the routine. "Vicky Kaushal, nahi araha hai yaar. How good you are. Kusha Kapila, behan sikha de pls (Vicky Kaushal, I am unable to do this. Kusha Kapila, sister, please teach me)." Kusha Kapila reacted to Mrunal's video and she wrote in her Instagram story, "Nailed it Mrunal Thakur. Ekdum yahi hai ( this is exactly how it is done)."

Check out Mrunal Thakur and Kusha Kapila's Instagram exchange here:

Kusha Kapila along with Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family co-star Srishti Dixit had shared this fun real dancing to Tauba Tauba. "Vicky, please sorry. We still have time to remove this," read the caption. Vicky Kaushal commented on the post, "Iss reel ki alag se success party honi chahiye. Fan for life."

Check out Kusha Kapila's video here:

The track Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz is a smash hit already. Vicky Kaushal's dance moves eclipsed everything else, even Triptii Dimri. Vicky Kaushal's moves, choreographed by Bosco Martis, have a separate fan base. Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor and many other stars gave a shout out to the song. Check out Vicky Kaushal's version here:

Mrunal Thakur, the star of TV show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan, became a household name after starring in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya. Her recent releases include The Family Star, Pippa and Hi Nana with superstar Nani. Mrunal starred in Gumraah, Lust Stories 2 and Selfiee too last year. She recently featured in a cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD.

Mrunal Thakur is best known for her performances in films like Sita Ramam, Super 30, Toofaan, Batla House, Love Sonia, Ghost Stories, among many others. Her other film credits include Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan and Jersey, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.