Mrunal Thakur On Her Cameo In Kalki 2898 AD: 'So Glad To Be A Small Part Of This Glorious Universe'

Image was shared on Instagram.(Image courtesy: mrunalthakur)

Actor Mrunal Thakur, who has a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, took to Instagram on Sunday to praise the film and the performances in it. She lauded the vision of the sci-fi spectacle's director Nag Ashwin and also praised the acting of the film's lead actors Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. In an elaborate note she wrote, "WHAT A FILM !!! Absolutely blown away by the visuals of #Kalki2898AD. The entire team has done a stellar job on this film!! From the cast to the sets, to the music, to the vfx, the the costumes everything is just so well done! @nag_ashwin Garu hats off to you for your vision and for bringing this masterpiece to life.” '

She then went on to applaud the performances of the actors. “@amitabhbachchan Sir you truly are the shahenshah!!! Your performance as Ashwathama is just phenomenal, I'm still in awe with how you commanded each scene!!! @deepikapadukone you've brought Sumati to life with such grace and I loveee your presence on screen, you've done such a fab job. @actorprabhas garu where to even begin, you've really knocked it out of the park! Love every aspect of your role and the finesse with which you played bhairava. My favorite part is your dynamic and bond with Bujji @keerthysureshofficial , it's waaaay too cute. I loved it @ikamalhaasan sir you're just INCREDIBLE and I'm eagerly waiting for part 2.”

Concluding the note she wrote, "It's so heartwarming to see one of our films make waves on the global front, @vyjayanthimovies @swapnacinema @swapnaduttchalasani @priyankacdutt and #AshwiniDutt sir, congrats on this masterpiece and @nag_ashwin Garu I'm so glad to be a small part of this majestic and glorious universe!”

Alongside Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan also made cameos in the film.