What Happened When Deepika Padukone Complained About Ranveer Singh To Amitabh Bachchan

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan appeared on the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, which is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. In a promo video shared by the Instagram page of Sony Entertainment Television, Deepika Padukone can be seen complaining to Amitabh Bachchan. She said that Ranveer Singh had promised to cook breakfast for her but he never did. "He had once promised to cook breakfast for me and he still has not," she said. What followed was Big B calling up the actor and he asked Ranveer why he hasn't been cooking for Deepika, to which Ranveer replied, "Amitabh sir ne bol dia hai. Ab tujhe main godd mein bitha ke omelette khilauga (Now that Amitabh sir has said, it, I will make you sit on my lap and feed you omelette)."

See the promo video here:

In other promo of the upcoming episode, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone recreated her popular dialogue 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' from the Farah Khan's 2007 film Om Shanti Om, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony - per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple will soon be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. Both the stars have super busy schedules ahead.