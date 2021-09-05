COVID-19 Positive Farah Khan, Who Was On KBC Sets With Deepika Padukone And Amitabh Bachchan, Reveals 'Everyone Has Tested Negative'

Farah Khan shared this photo (courtesy farahkhankunder)

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who will soon feature in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, revealed in her latest Instagram post that the show's cast and crew have tested negative for COVID-19. Farah Khan recently shared that she contracted the virus, and in her latest post, added that she shot for the KBC episode way before. Farah Khan will feature on the episode with actress Deepika Padukone, who she directed in her debut film Om Shanti Om. "You know it's a great day when your selfie is clicked by the legend himself - Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you my darling Deepika Padukone for this Teacher's Day special episode of KBC (will air next Friday)," wrote Farah Khan while sharing a blockbuster moment from KBC sets.

In an additional note, Farah Khan added: "PS - this was shot before I tested positive and thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post shoot." Mr Bachchan was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year - he returned home after a few weeks quarantined at the hospital.

Meanwhile, here's how much fun the KBC episode is going to be:

In an Instagram story on Wednesday, Farah Khan, who has been busy with work commitments, wrote in her post that she received both the shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past and that she has been working with crew and cast members who are fully vaccinated. "I wonder if this happened coz I didn't put my 'kaala teeka'... Despite being double vaccinated, and working with mostly double vaxxed people, I've still managed to test positive for Covid," read an excerpt from Farah Khan's Instagram story.

Owing to "old age and fading memory", Farah Khan felt the need to reiterate this vital reminder: "I've already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age and fading memory) please test yourself." She added: "Hoping to recover soon."

Apart from Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Farah Khan has been busy shooting for the reality TV show Zee Comedy Show, on which she appears as a judge. Farah Khan also recently appeared on Super Dancer 4 as a guest and shared the judges panel along with Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. Farah Khan is married to filmmaker Sirish Kunder and the couple are parents to three kids.