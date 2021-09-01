Farah Khan Tests COVID-19 Positive 'Despite Being Double Vaccinated': 'Didn't Put My Kaala Tika'

From Farah Khan's Instagram (courtesy farahkhankunder )

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, she revealed in an Instagram story on Wednesday. Farah Khan, who has been busy with work commitments, wrote in her post that she received both the shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past and that she has been working with crew and cast members who are fully vaccinated. "I wonder if this happened coz I didn't put my 'kaala teeka'... Despite being double vaccinated, and working with mostly double vaxxed people, I've still managed to test positive for Covid," read an excerpt from Farah Khan's Instagram story.

Owing to "old age and fading memory", Farah Khan felt the need to reiterate this vital reminder: "I've already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age and fading memory) please test yourself." She added: "Hoping to recover soon." Farah Khan is married to filmmaker Sirish Kunder and the couple are parents to three kids.

Farah Khan has been busy shooting for the reality TV show Zee Comedy Show, on which she appears as a judge. Farah will reportedly be replaced by singer Mika Singh on the show till she recovers completely. Apart from Zee Comedy Show, Farah Khan also recently appeared on Super Dancer 4 as a guest and shared the judges panel along with Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. Farah Khan has also reportedly shot for an episode of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 for a Friday special.

India recorded 41,96 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 35.6 per cent higher than Tuesday (30,941), the government data this morning showed. The country also reported 460 COVID-19 related deaths today against yesterday's 350 casualties.