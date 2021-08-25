Deepika Padukone's Quirky Take On Viral Instagram Challenge. See Here

Deepika Padukone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone has joined the list of celebs who have taken the viral Jeffrey, Jeffrey Bezos Challenge, which has taken over Instagram. The actress, on Wednesday, posted a clip comprising several videos and pictures of herself from her childhood and her memorable days. The viral Jeffrey, Jeffrey Bezos audio is from comedian-musician Bo Burnham's song titled Bezos I about Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In the clip shared by Deepika Padukone, a few photos are from her childhood while one is from the Cannes Film Festival. Sharing the reel, Deepika wrote: "Earworm" and added a music note emoji. See her post here:

Deepika Padukone's love for quirky reels is known to all. Sometimes, she gives us glimpses of her daily routine in a really unique way while other times, she takes us to the sets of her various projects. See here:

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone has featured in films like Om Shanti Om, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal, Karthik Calling Karthik, Housefull, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Vin Diesel's XXX: Return Of Xander Cage marked her first project in Hollywood.

She has a couple of films lined up. She will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of Nancy Meyers' 2015 film The Intern. She also has a film titled Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan. She recently wrapped the shooting schedule of a Shakun Batra film, which will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.