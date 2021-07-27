Boo! It's Deepika Padukone Vs Deepika Padukone In This Spook Fest

Deepika Padukone in a still from her video (courtesy deepikapadukone )

Every now and then, Deepika Padukone posts a quirky entry on Instagram and the Internet loves them. Every single time. On Tuesday, Deepika was in the mood for something spooky, a taste of which we got on Instagram. The 35-year-old actress made a rather ghostly appearance on Instagram in the form of a video - in which she can be seen replacing her own self in a photo frame. Yeah, you read that right. Deepika even set the video to an eerie tone, and well, the end result turned out to be pretty, umm, scary. The video begins with the Deepika in the photoframe coming to life and ends with the other one taking her place. Here, take a look:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently shared this silhouetted photo of hers, which her husband Ranveer Singh described as "Gorgeous."

On Ranveer Singh's birthday earlier this month, Deepika sent the Internet into a meltdown with this ROFL birthday wish:

Here's what Deepika Padukone's video made everyone say: "out of this world."

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone has a series of films lined up - she will be seen co-starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83, the release of which was postponed because of the pandemic. Deepika Padukone also stars in Shakun Batra's untitled drama, which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika Padukone will reunite with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of The Intern. Deepika's upcoming list of films also includes Fighter, in which she will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, the shooting schedule of Deepika's new film with Prabhas, Project K, just took off.