Shakun Batra's Film Wraps, Deepika Padukone Shares 'Memories For A Lifetime.' Ananya Panday, It's OK To Cry

It's a wrap for Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chturvedi's film with Shakun Batra. On Friday, the film's team shared farewell notes on Instagram, the most emotional of which arrive from actress Deepika Padukone. The 35-year-old actress indeed had a blast while filming the Shakun Batra movie, glimpses of which she shared in her farewell post. Deepika Padukone summed up her experience of working with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in just a few words: "Love, friendship and memories for a lifetime." This was enough to make Ananya Panday well up, who commented: "Rula diya (made me cry), I love you guys."

Deepika Padukone's post is studded with behind-the-scenes gems from the film's shoot and is headlined by a rather goofy moment featuring herself, Ananya, Siddhant and the director of their film. In the Shakun Batra movie, Deepika also co-stars with Dhairya Karwa, who too features in a glimpse.

Deepika Padukone reportedly plays the role of a fitness trainer in the movie but nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet. Deepika and Ananya reportedly play sisters in the yet untitled movie.

The past few months, the quartet of actors - Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya - were often spotted shooting for Shakun Batra's movie in and around Mumbai streets. Last year, the stars were frequently spotted traveling to and from Alibaug for the film's shoot - they were also in Goa for the film's shooting schedule.

Apart from Shakun Batra's movie, Deepika Padukone has a series of films lined up - she will be seen co-starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83, the release of which was postponed because of the pandemic. Deepika Padukone will reunite with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of The Intern. Deepika's upcoming list of films also includes Fighter, in which she will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, the shooting schedule of Deepika's new film with Prabhas, Project K, just took off.