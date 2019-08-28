What Amitabh Bachchan And Yash Chopra Said About Their Sons After Watching Dhoom Trailer

Abhishek Bachchan shared this poster. (Image courtesy: bachchan)

As Dhoom clocked 15 years, Abhishek Bachchan shared an extensive post about what the film meant to him. In his post, the actor wrote that the film "changed it all" (but more on that later). Abhishek, who has been a constant member of the Dhoomcast,shared his favourite memory of the film, which involved his father Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Yash Chopra, whose son Aditya Chopra had backed the project. The Guru actor recalled that after the first trailer of the film was ready, Yash Chopra invited Big B and especially projected it on the big screen and said with immense pride, "Ladkon ne achhi picture banayi hai."

"Yash uncle (the great Yash Chopra) called my father to see it. He especially organised for him to see it on the big screen as opposed to the edit room. After seeing it and then making the projectionist repeat it several times, when they walked out together, I still remember Yash uncle saying with immense pride, Ladkon ne achhi picture banayi hai (the boys have made a good film). Coming from two men we had grown up in front of and whom we idolised it was the greatest stamp of approval ever," read an excerpt from Abhishek's post.

Read Abhishek's full post here:

Dhoom is considered to be one of the most successful films of Abhishek Bachchan's career. He played the role of Assistant Police Commissioner Jai Dixit in the film. The first installment of the series featured John Abraham as the villain, the second one featured Hrithik Roshan and the third part featured Aamir Khan as the antagonist.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He will next be seen in Gulab Jamun, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Gulab Jamun will also be backed by Anurag Kashyap.

