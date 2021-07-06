What Alka Yagnik And Kumar Sanu Have To Say About Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0

Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaaferi in a still from Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0

Highlights 'Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0' released on Tuesday

The new song has been sung by Benny Dayal and Anmol Malik

The original one was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik

The Internet is currently busy obsessing over the new song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, which is a redone version of a popular Nineties' dance number. Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, which is now part of Hungama 2's playlist, is a remixed version of the song Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali, originally sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the OG Chura Ke Dil Mera singers opened up about their first reactions to the 2.0 version for Hungama 2. The HT report stated that Alka Yagnik wasn't aware of a remix being made and here's what she had to say: "But that is okay. It sounds cute, though very different from the original."

Meanwhile, Kumar Sanu has already become a fan of Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 and loved the remixed version sung by new voices: "Mujhe naya wala sunke bauhaut achha laga (I really felt good after listening to the new version), in the voice of new singers. I didn't know it was being recreated for this film. It was earlier planned for some other production, but done for another one." Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 has been sung by Benny Dayal and Anmol Malik while Sameer Anjaan has written some additional lyrics of the song. Anu Malik, who was the music director of the original song, was in charge of the remixed version as well.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty features in the Hungama 2 song along with Meezaan Jaaferi. Shilpa Shetty also featured in the original Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali along with Akshay Kumar from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Celebrated choreographer Saroj Khan had choreographed Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar in the original song - Saroj Khan died last year. While sharing Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 on Tueday, Shilpa Shetty dedicated it to Saroj Khan: "An ode from all of us to late Saroj Khan ji... thank you, Brinda Gopal master, Anu Malik for keeping the soul intact."

Hungama 2 is a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2003 cult comedy Hungama. Hungama 2 marks Shilpa Shetty's comeback in films after a hiatus of as many as 14 years. Hungama 2 will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 23.