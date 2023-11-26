Viral: Ranbir Kapoor And Kumar Sanu Dance To Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa Song Saami Saami

Still from a video shared on X. (Courtesy: AAFanIkkadaa)

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are currently touring across the country to promote their upcoming film Animal. The actors recently appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol 14 and were captured having a gala time. In a video doing rounds on the internet, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana and singers Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal can be seen dancing to the song Saami Saami, from the Rashmika-Allu Arjun's film Pushpa. At one point, Ranbir Kapoor can also be seen helping the legendary singer Kumar Sanu with the hook step of the song. He can be seen assisting the singer by holding his waist.

The video is too adorable to miss, take a look at it below:

On the show, Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt shared a special video message for Ranbir, who was sitting amongst the judges—Shreya Ghoshal, Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani. Surprised by the video, Ranbir seemed truly overwhelmed by Mahesh Bhatt's words. Ranbir's fan page on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip, carrying glimpses of Mahesh Bhatt's special video message for Ranbir. The clip opens with Mahesh Bhatt saying, “Alia, who I believe is a miracle, says Ranbir is one of the best actors in our country. But I believe Ranbir is the world's best father. When he sees Raha [Ranbir and Alia's daughter], I wish you could see his eyes at that time. His mother, Neetu Kapoor, says, ‘Aisa pyaar toh maa karti hai apni bachiyo se jo Ranbir karta hai Raha se.' I'm proud I have a son-in-law like Ranbir,”

In response to the video, emotional Ranbir Kapoor claimed that this is the first time that his father-in-law has said such things. The actor said, “He [Mahesh Bhatt] has never said such things to me in person. So, thank you Indian Idol for this. Sasur ji se pass hogaya hu main [I have been passed by my father-in-law].”

Animal continues to make all the right noises ahead of its release. After opening its advance booking on Saturday, Animal has already sold more than 1,11,000 tickets for Day 1 across the country, as per Sacnilk. With this Ranbir Kapoor's film has amassed an impressive advance booking collection of ₹ 3.4 crore.