Hungama 2 Song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0: Shilpa Shetty Is Still The Queen Of Hearts, Akshay Replaced By Meezaan Jaaferi

Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jaaferi in Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The much-awaited song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 from Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jaaferi's upcoming film Hungama 2 has been trending on top ever since it dropped on the Internet on Tuesday morning. It is a remixed version of Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar's groovy song Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya from their 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. However, this time, Shilpa Shetty recreated the magic with Meezaan, not the "OG Akshay Kumar." In Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in a black and red outfit as she grooves to the upbeat music of the song. Like the original version, the music for Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 has also been given by Anu Malik. Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 has been sung by Benny Dayal and Anmol Malik while Sameer Anjaan has written some additional lyrics of the song.

Sharing the track on social media, Shilpa Shetty dedicated it to late choreographer Saroj Khan. Shilpa also made a reference to Akshay's new music video titled Filhaal and wrote: "Here it is, old wine in a new bottle. Missed the OG Akshay Kumar but #Filhaal, it's time to steal Meezaan's heart. Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 song is out now! An ode from all of us to late #SarojKhan ji... thank you, Brinda Gopal master, Anu Malik for keeping the soul intact."

Check out Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 from Hungama 2 here:

Hungama 2 marks Shilpa Shetty's first film after 14 years. She was last seen in the 2007 film Apne.

Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, a sequel to his 2003 film Hungama. Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav reprise their roles from the 2003 film in Hungama 2. Other than them, Hungama starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in the lead roles. The film featured Shakti Kapoor, Tiku Talsania and Shoma Anand in supporting roles.

Hungama was the remake of the 1984 Malayalam film Poochakkoru Mookkuthi.