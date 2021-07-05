Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0: A Glimpse Of Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaaferi's Hungama On The Dance Floor

Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaaferi in a still from Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0

One of the best things about Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 is the Chura Ke Dil Mera redux, a glimpse of which was included in the trailer of the movie, which was shared earlier this month. As the week began, Shilpa Shetty drove away our Monday blues with just a snippet of Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 and oh boy, we can't wait for the entire track to release. Shilpa Shetty features in the Hungama 2 song along with Meezaan Jaaferi, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Malaal. In the teaser of Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, Shilpa and Meezaan can be seen setting the stage on fire - Shilpa is stunning as usual in black and red separates.

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 is a remixed version of the song Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali, also featuring Shilpa Shetty, along with Akshay Kumar, from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty wrote: "After a long wait, but at last... Presenting the teaser of Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0. Full song out tomorrow at 11.11 am. With love and gratitude."

"Churaliya dil mera, bus karo ab kitna churaogi (You've stole my heart already, stop it now, how much more can you steal it)?" - Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra dropped this ROFL comment on her post.

Hungama 2 is a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2003 cult comedy Hungama. Hungama 2 marks Shilpa Shetty's comeback in films after a hiatus of as many as 14 years. In Hungama 2, she features as the wife of a character named Radheshyam Tiwari, played by Paresh Rawal - he reprises his role as Radheshyam Tiwari from the 2003 film. The cast of Hungama 2 also includes Pranitha Subhash, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Ashutosh Rana. Hungama 2 will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 23.