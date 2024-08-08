Kumar Sanu Says He Gets Respect But No Work In The Industry: "Don't Know Why They Are Not Using My Voice"

Kumar Sanu opened up about his singing career and wanting to take up more projects in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. When asked why the audience don't get to hear him more often in films, Kumar Sanu told Hindustan Times, "Mera journey abhi tak bahut achha raha hai everybody respects me in the industry. Par sabse badi baat hai ki log respect toh dete hain, pyaar dete hain, hamara gaana bhi sunte hain ( My journey so far has been very good...But the biggest factor is that everyone respects me, they love me, listen to my songs as well)... I don't know why they are not using my voice for more songs in Hindi films."

The singer added during the interaction, "Yeh question mann mein hota hai. When they are showing so much love when I am in front of them (why not make me sing too). I don't know if it is real or not. Whatever it may be, they definitely give respect for sure."

Kumar Sanu, who has been performing at shows actively, added, "Agar hum gaa sakte hain, toh humse kyun nahi gawaate? Inke (makers) ke mann mein kyun nahi aata (If I can sing, why don't they make me sing. Why don't they think of it). I am doing shows, I have a fan following. Everywhere I go I see shows are being sold out. Public demand hai. I am also bringing another set of live shows in October and November this year. Agar industry wale samajh jaayein toh achha baat hai, nahi toh unka durbhagya hai (if the industry folks understand, then all is well, if not, it's their misfortune)."

Kumar Sanu is known for singing popular tracks like Dheere Dheere (from 1990 film Aashiqui, Meri Mehbooba (from Pardes, 1997), Kitna Haseen Chehra (from 1994 film Dilwale) and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha (from 1942: A Love Story) among many others. He has recorded songs in over 30 languages including Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Malayalam.