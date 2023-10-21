Durga Puja 2023: Anupam Kher And Mother Dulari Kher At Kumar Sanu's Festivities

Anupam Kher shared this image. (Courtesy: AnupamKher)

Bollywood is celebrating Durga Puja with much fervour. From stylish ethnic picks to elaborated pandals, celebrities have kick-started the festivities in all grandeur. On Saturday, veteran actor Anupam Kher attended the MBCA Durgotsav in Mumbai's Andheri with his mother Dulari Kher. The elaborate Durga puja pandal was organised by playback singer Kumar Sanu. Anupam Kher shared a series of pictures that begin with Dulari Kher seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga by touching the feet of the massive idol. In the next click, Anupam Kher and Dulari Kher are seen posing with Kumar Sanu. For the occasion, Anupam Kher picked an ivory-hued kurta pyjama and his mother was seen in a blue printed saree. Kumar Sanu wore printed silk kurta pyjamas. Sharing the pictures, Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi, “Maa aur Mata! Jai Ma!”

Check out Anupam Kher's picture here:

Before Anupam Kher, veteran actor Dharmendra also visited Kumar Sanu's Durgotsav. In a video, Kumar Sanu can be seen welcoming Dharmendra at the entrance of the Durga Puja pandal. The 87-year-old actor was seen cutting the ribbon at the pandal. This time Kumar Sanu was dressed in an embroidered white kurta with a matching jacket. Dharmendra wore a white shirt with black trousers with a matching cap. Along with the video, Kumar Sanu wrote, “Pujo with Dharamji.”

Kajol also immersed herself in the Durga Puja festivities. The actress attended the festivities at North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja on Friday. For the occasion, Kajol looked her ethnic best. She wore a yellow saree and matched it with a red blouse. In the videos, making rounds on the internet, the actress was seen chatting with her family members and posing for pics with her friends and relatives.

This year, the nine-day-long Durga Puja festival began on October 15 and will end on October 24. The festivities will culminate on Dussehra.