The Kashmir Files Star Anupam Kher: 'Would Have Loved To Win An Award For My Acting Too'

The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher, won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), actor Anupam Kher reacted to the good news and wrote, "NATIONAL AWARD: Delighted and proud that #TheKashmirFiles won the prestigious and most important #NationalAward - Nargis Dutt award for #BestFeatureFilm on national integration. Not only as an actor but also being an executive producer on the film I am so happy for this recognition for our film. Would have loved to win an award for my acting too. Par agar saari khwahishein poori ho jaaye to aage kaam karne ka maza aur utsaah kaise aega! Chaliye! My heartfelt congratulations to every winner! Jai Ho!"

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri the film starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar in the lead roles.

Reacting to the news, director Vivek Angnihotri said, "I am in America and got the news in the morning that 'The Kashmir Files' has won the 69th National Award. It is one of the most prestigious awards of our country. I have always said that 'The Kashmir Files' is not only my film but it's a film for all the Kashmiris, who have been the victim of terrorism in the Valley. It's the voice of plight of Kashmiris who faced terrorism and it's medium through which their pain was shared with the whole country. I dedicate this award to all the victims of terrorism."

Apart from this, actor Pallavi Joshi also bagged the Best Supporting Actress at the 69th National Awards for the performance in the film.

The Kashmir Files, on the life of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency, is based on first-generation video interviews of victims of the Kashmiri massacre, making an account of their pain, suffering, struggle and trauma.

The movie, which was originally released on March 11, 2022, made it to the Oscars 2023 reminder list when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released the list of 301 feature films eligible for this year's Oscars.

