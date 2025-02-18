Kumar Sanu On Being Honoured At UK House Of Commons: "I Am Overwhelmed"

Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, whose timeless songs from the 90s continue to be cherished by audiences, recently received two prestigious awards at the UK Parliament. The singer reacted to the honour as he dedicated it to his admirers.

The singer was honored by the House of Commons, UK, for his exceptional contributions to the music industry. This marks the second time the UK Parliament has recognised his remarkable impact on music.

He was also honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the World Book of Records, recognizing his extraordinary career and lasting influence on the music world.

Speaking about the achievement, Kumar Sanu shared, “I am both overwhelmed and deeply grateful to receive these prestigious awards. It is a great honor to be recognized for my contribution to the music industry, especially for recording 28 songs in a single day- a milestone that is very close to my heart”.

He further mentioned, “I sincerely thank my friends, family, and fraternity, but most importantly, my incredible fans, whose love and support have meant everything to me over the years. This honor is truly for all of you, thank you from the bottom of my heart”.

The king of melody was joined by his daughter, Shannon K, who accompanied him for a special performance in London following the award ceremonies.

Kumar Sanu expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the honour in a brief acceptance speech, saying, “I am truly honored by these recognitions. Music has been my lifelong passion, and being acknowledged across countries, especially by the UK Parliament for the second time, is incredibly humbling”.

“I dedicate this to my fans, whose love and support have been my greatest strength throughout my journey”, he added.

