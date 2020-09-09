What Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor And Other Stars Posted On Akshay Kumar's Birthday

"Stay safe. Best wishes for all times to come," tweeted Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn with Akshay Kumar. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Highlights

  • "Happy Birthday Akki," tweeted Ajay Devgn
  • "I know it's an on set birthday in Scotland," he added
  • "Keep reinventing and setting new standards," wrote Katrina Kaif
New Delhi:

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Akshay Kumar  is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and the many birthday wishes on social media are proof. Akshay Kumar's friends, co-stars and fans shared greetings in their own styles on social media. Ajay Devgn, who starred with Akshay in films like Suhaag, Insaan, Khakee, and Sooryavanshi, shared a throwback picture with the birthday boy and he wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday Akki. I know it's an on set birthday in Scotland. Stay safe. Best wishes for all times to come." Akshay's Sooryavanshi co-star Katrina Kaif shared a picture of the actor on her Instagram story and wrote: "Happy birthday Akshay Kumar. Keep reinventing and setting new standards."

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story.

Riteish Deshmukh, who has co-starred with Akshay in the Housefull series and Heyy Babyy, shared several throwback pictures with the actor and he wrote: "My brother, my friend, my co-actor - I love you Sundi ( the name of Akshay's character in Housefull 3 ) - I wish you only the best."

"This is how I know you... this is how I will always remember you... This is how I will keep reminding you that Lolo was your first co-star and you are my best co-star... you are and always will be nothing but the best. Happy birthday to the one and only Akshay Kumar," read Kareena Kapoor's wish for the actor.

Sonam Kapoor, who worked with Akshay in films like PadMan and Thank You, shared this picture and wrote: "Happy, happy birthday Akshay Kumar have the best year.. See you soon."

Akshay Kumar's Airlift co-star Nimrat Kaur posted a picture on Instagram wishing the actor on his birthday. She wrote, "Happiest birthday to the man who works each day like it's his first ever and savours it like it's his last. The audience and cinema halls await you. Have your best year ahead."

"Happy Birthday to the one and only Khiladiyon ke khiladi," wrote Akshay's Good Newwz co-star Diljit Dosanjh.

"Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar ... Dher saara pyaar," wrote Akshay's Singh Is Kinng co-star Neha Dhupia, sharing a throwback picture.

Here are some more wishes from Bollywood stars:

Screenshot of Varun Dhawan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Taapsee Pannu's Instagram story.

Here's wishing Akshay Kumar a very happy birthday.

