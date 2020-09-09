On Akshay Kumar's Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Shares A Pic Of Him And Karisma

Kareena Kapoor shared this throwback picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Highlights Kareena recently starred with Akshay in 'Good Newwz'

"You are and always will be nothing but the best," wrote Kareena

"This is how I know you," she added

On Akshay Kumar's 53rd birthday, Kareena Kapoor, instead of sharing a picture of herself with the actor, posted a throwback picture of her sister Karisma Kapoor and the birthday boy. Explaining the reason behind uploading the photograph on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "This is how I know you... This is how I will always remember you... This is how I will keep reminding you that Lolo was your first co-star and you are my best co-star. You are and always will be nothing but the best. Happy birthday to the one and only Akshay Kumar." Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar co-starred in many films, including Suhaag, Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Sapoot, Yeh Dillagi, Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Hai and Mere Jeewan Saathi.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post here:

A few minutes later, Karisma Kapoor re-posted the picture shared by her sister on her Instagram profile. She revealed that the picture happens to be from the shooting of the 1992 film Deedar. Karisma wrote: "Deedar days. Such fun memories (I look so much like my mom here). #newcomers #memoriesforlife. Happy birthday AK."

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have previously worked together in films such as Kambakkht Ishq, Aitraaz, Tashan, Ajnabee and Gabbar Is Back. The duo were last seen together in the 2019 hit Good Newwz. The film also starred Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was directed by Raj Mehta and it was produced by Karan Johar.

Akshay Kumar has an impressive line-up of films that includes Bell Bottom (for which he is currently shooting in UK), Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey. He has also signed Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

Kareena Kapoor's last project was Angrezi Medium with late actor Irrfan Khan. The film also starred Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia. The actress will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan.