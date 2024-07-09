What Aamir Khan Said After Watching Darsheel Safary's First Audition For Taare Zameen Par

Darsheel and Aamir in a still from the video. (courtesy: aamirkhanproductions)

It is almost impossible to imagine anyone except Darsheel Safary in Aamir Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Darsheel Safary played the role of Ishaan Awasthi, a child battling dyslexia in the movie. Aamir Khan Productions' official Instagram handle shared Darsheel Safary's first audition video from the film. "Love at first shot," read the caption. Later in the video, Aamir Khan says, "Mujhe yaad hein Darsheel ka maine jab test dekha... Jaha Darsheel ka pehla shot aya aur usne dialogue bhi nahi bola tha. Aur mujhe yaad hein uska chehra dekh ke uski aankhein dekh ke maine kaha, Ye bachcha hain! Yeh Ishaan hain. (I remember when I watched Darsheel's test, where his first shot came, and he did not even have a dialogue. And I remember, after looking at his face and his eyes, I said, this is the kid. This is Ishaan)."

Darsheel Safary dropped bunny and monkey emojis in the comments section. An Instagram user wrote, "A pure blessing to the film industry." Another one added, "First shot I'm convinced he is Ishan's best casting." Another comment read, "This kid stole my heart as Ishaan. He carried the whole film completely on his shoulders. What a film."

Darsheel Safary is best-known for starring in Aamir Khan's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, in which he played the role of a dyslexic student. He later featured in films like Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon and Midnight's Children.